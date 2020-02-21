Metro Detroit weather: Single-digit morning with big weekend changes

Many Metro Detroit suburbs are seeing single digit to low double digit temperatures early on this Friday morning. And, once you factor a little breeze, the wind chills are subzero to single digits as you head out and about. The roads are dry, the skies are clear, and we’re in for more of the cool sunshine today. Highs should hit the mid 30s, but a stiff breeze SW 8-18 gusting 20-25 mph will keep our wind chills in the teens to lower 20s even in the warmest part of this afternoon.

You have to know pain before you can experience pleasure. I learned that in philosophy class in college, and it applies to this weekend around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. After a couple of chilly days, we saved the best of the week for last, or your weekend. Morning lows Saturday are not as cold in the low to mid 20s, and highs should shoot into the low and mid 40s! We do again have a bit of a breeze SW 7-15 mph keeping it feeling a bit cooler, but it will be a glorious start to your weekend. Sunday is even warmer with sun and clouds and highs 45-50F and that pesky breeze SW 5-15 mph.

We will be dry all the way through the weekend, and then wet weather arrives Monday in the form of rain by late morning or early afternoon. Some lingering showers Fat Tuesday will again mainly be rain as temps early in the week will hang in the lower 40s. But a drop in temps Wednesday changes light rain to snow and we could see some accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday of next week. Stay tuned! Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

