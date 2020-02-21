Metro Detroit weather: Sunny skies, but a cold and windy Friday

DETROIT – That darn wind is taking some of the warmth away today, but we do have sunshine and warming in the bank.

Metro Detroit temps are heading into the mid 30s this Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Those winds WSW 10-20 mph keep the wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s through the early evening. It will be clear, but not as cold overnight.

Weekend forecast

We will wake up to temps in the lower 20s Saturday morning with clear skies and chilly conditions feeling more like the teens as you head out early. Temps will continue to climb tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Parts of our North Zone will see a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon, but just high, harmless clouds. The winds will not be as big a chill WSW 5-15 mph. Sunday will be the warmest of the next week for SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as we hit highs in the upper 40s, flirting with 50F.

Looking ahead to next week

It’s dry in Pure Michigan through the weekend, and then wet weather arrives Monday as rain by late morning and/or early afternoon with temps in the lower 40s. Some lingering showers Fat Tuesday will again mainly be rain as temps early in the week will hang in the lower 40s. But a drop in temps Wednesday changes light rain to a wintry mix, and we could a few inches of accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday of next week. According to model data, the end of February and the first week of March are very Winter-Like with snowy and cool conditions. Stay tuned!

