Metro Detroit weather: Bright with increasing temps, Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Over half of winter is over, and mother nature is helping use get to spring-like feelings earlier rather than later this weekend. Temps will be well above average today and tomorrow. Old man winter want so remind us we are still in his clutches, and it will feel more like it next week.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder (but cool). Highs will be in the low and mid 40s. Great weather for ice skating during the 5 p.m. ET start of Mardi Gras Weekend at the ice rink at Campus Martius in Detroit. By the way, the weather will be great outside Wayne State University’s 3 p.m. ET basketball game at Saginaw Valley State University.

Sunset is at 6:14 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will be sunny and fantastic. It becomes warmer with highs near 50 degrees. Excellent weather outside local college mens’ basketball games in East Lansing and Detroit. The University of Detroit hosts Milwaukee at 1 p.m. ET in the Motor City, and MSU hosts Iowa at 7 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center.

Chillier, slipperier weather returns early next week. We’ll have lower temperatures, Monday, but it will still be warm enough for rain to pour down. Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Mardi Gras, Tuesday has a chance of rain. It will be chilly and mostly cloudy with afternoon temps in the low 40s, again.

Rain and snow (and snow for our North Zone) is possible, Ash Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle and low 30s.

The low pressure system giving us rain and snow, Wednesday, gets stuck over the Ohio Valley Thursday. This will give us a chance of snow with highs in the upper 20s.

