Metro Detroit weather forecast: Back to the 40s with sunshine Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

We are inching toward spring, and this weekend will feel more like it. Temperatures soar above 40 degrees each day. The skies will be blue and beautiful, but hold on to your hats. Winter has other ideas. Colder, slipperier weather returns next week.

Saturday morning will be clear, cold and brisk. A southwesterly wind will blow at 10 to 15 mph making it feel like it’s in the single digits but giving Detroit and Southeast Michigan higher temperatures later. Winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves will be needed for families to stay warm going to and from services and events like the 2020 Packzi Run in Hamtramck at 10 a.m., the DMC Healthy Expo at Perfecting Church in Detroit at 10 a.m. and February Flicks at 1 p.m. at Beacon Park in Detroit.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder (but cool). Highs will be in the low and mid 40s. Great weather for ice skating during the 5 p.m. start of Mardi Gras Weekend at the ice rink at Campus Martius in Detroit. By the way, the weather will be great outside Wayne State University’s 3 p.m. basketball game at Saginaw Valley State University.

Sunset is at 6:14 p.m.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will be sunny and fantastic. It becomes warmer with highs near 50 degrees.

Chillier, slipperier weather returns early next week. We’ll have lower temperatures Monday, but it will still be warm enough for rain to pour down. Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Mardi Gras Tuesday has a chance of rain. It will be chilly and mostly cloudy with afternoon temps in the low 40s, again.

Rain and snow (and snow for our North Zone) is possible, Ash Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle and low 30s.

The low pressure system giving us rain and snow, Wednesday, gets stuck over the Ohio Valley Thursday. This will give us a chance of snow with highs in the upper 20s.

