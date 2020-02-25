Winter Storm Watch for Metro Detroit: 12 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday

Good Tuesday morning! There’s good news and bad news on radar and the bad news is the roads are wet from mainly rain and light snow moving through the area early this morning. The good news is we are seeing some dry breaks through the morning hours after 8am with temps in the lower 30s. The winds are picking up today NNE 7-15 mph and that is a dry wind pumping in and fending off the wet weather to our south and west. We will see more showers later this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40F, so it should be mainly rain with some snow in parts of our West and North Zones. We will all see our wintry mix turn to snow late, late afternoon and into this evening.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect all day Wednesday for all of Metro Detroit as the snow stacks up all day. We will see some moderate to heavy snow at times with 3-6” of snow through the day with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s, and hazardous travel conditions as a result of that snow. We will also see some difficult periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility with winds NE/NW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph. More snow is likely late and into early Thurdsay.

Right now, the forecast model data isn’t buying in on much rain eating into snow totals, and we could see another couple of inches of fresh snow through early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday will be on the dry side after morning snow, and then blowing snow concerns as winds pick up W 10-25 mph with stronger gusts. Temps will be falling and holding steady in the low and middle 20s with wind chills in the single digits to low teens. That’s quite a slap in the face following the weekend we just had in the 50s. Most of your weekend ahead looks dry with a few flakes possible Friday and Sunday, but it shouldn’t be much. Cool weather in the 20s Friday and Saturday warms into the mid 30s by Sunday. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

