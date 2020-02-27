Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures to end workweek

DETROIT – Wind gusts will continue to batter the area through Friday. That will make it feel like zero degrees as we start Tuesday morning, but hang on -- temperatures in the 50s are just around the corner.

Brutal cold continues

Wind speeds will be at their highest point of the forecast Thursday night through Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the teens, but it will feel closer to zero.

Wind chills in the North and West zones will drop below zero at times. Our 4ZONE page has the numbers for your neighborhood. That will also continue to make drifting snow and lower visibility an issue in spots. Winds will slow down through the day Friday.

Snow squalls north

Most of us won’t see any precipitation until early next week, but a few snow squalls are possible, mainly in the North Zone from Friday evening to Saturday morning. Accumulation there might reach up to 2 inches in localized areas.

Major warmup ahead

Saturday temperatures won’t get us above freezing, but we’ll cruise to the mid-40s Sunday.

Then, we’ll string together three days with highs in the 50s. It won’t be with sunshine, however. Four of the five work/school days next week will have rain or snow.