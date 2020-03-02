Metro Detroit weather: Here comes the sun

DETROIT – Rain has moved out right on schedule, and we’ll start seeing increasing sunshine through the afternoon behind a cold front crossing the area.

There is colder air behind the front, but the sunshine should offset some of that impact so, hopefully, areas south of 8 Mile creep into the low 50s this afternoon (9 to 11 degrees Celsius), with mid-to-upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius) north of there. Southwest winds will shift to the west behind the cold front, and blow at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:06 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) and calm air.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, although an upper level disturbance crossing the state in the afternoon may trigger a few brief, light showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a small shower chance as another upper level disturbance crosses southern Michigan or northern Indiana/Ohio, depending upon which model verifies. The farther northern track would trigger a few light showers, while the southern track would keep us dry. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy and milder on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are possible Thursday night as a cold front swings through. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Windy with possible snow showers on Friday, and steady temperatures in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Decreasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

The upcoming weekend looks absolutely spectacular, with mostly sunny skies both days, and highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Start planning now to get out and enjoy!

Don’t forget that was go back onto Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Saturday night before you go to bed, set your clocks ahead one hour, or you’ll be late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep. But we also shift an hour of daylight into our evening, which we all love once summer gets here.

Track the radar: