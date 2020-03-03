Metro Detroit weather: Chance of wintry mix before weekend warmup

DETROIT – Clouds continue to move in from the south and from the west with an occasional drip or two through the early afternoon. Without much more than partly sunny skies to overcast, high temps won’t be as warm as we felt in Metro Detroit Monday as we settle in the mid to maybe upper 40s instead of those 50s.

Our rain shower chances increase through the mid to late afternoon and early evening, but not all of us will get wet, so spotty showers could slow you down on the evening drive.

The winds pick up mid afternoon too WSW 5-15 mph gusting 15-23 mph.

Wednesday

We will be dry overnight, but a band of snow showers races through Wednesday morning right after the morning drive. That’s what the recent model data suggests, which means if it’s a little earlier, it will be sloppy and slippery during the morning drive.

We’ll keep you posted. We should get a dusting, less than an inch during the morning, and then it dries out by noon and beyond allowing us to warm into the lower to mid 40s with winds SW 5-15 gusting over 20 mph at times.

Skies will gradually go from cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon tomorrow.

Thursday

Thursday will be a close call as a wintry mix passes just to our north in Central and Northern Lower Michigan through the morning with a cool front, and we get partly sunny skies with temps near 40F.

Weekend

A light wintry mix Friday morning, and then partly sunny and again near 40 degrees.

The weekend looks great with mid 40s and sun Saturday, and low to mid 50s with sun Sunday.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time starts officially at 2 a.m. Sunday (03/08/20) and you can set that microwave clock ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday.

It’s always a good reminder to swap out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

