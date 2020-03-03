Metro Detroit weather: Mild with some scattered showers

We’re starting our Tuesday quietly, with clear skies being replaced by cloud cover in some areas. The morning and early afternoon will be dry, but a weak disturbance crossing the state late this afternoon will trigger some scattered, light rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will be just a tad cooler than Monday’s low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Light and variable wind first thing this morning will become southwesterly and increase to 10 to 15 mph, with some gustiness.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:04 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Yet another upper level disturbance approaches late Tuesday night. This morning’s computer models suggest that it will track far enough north to generate some light snow late-night into early Wednesday morning for areas south of 8 Mile. This will not be an accumulating snow but, after Monday’s spring-like afternoon, the last thing we want to hear about in the forecast is snow (and by the way, this isn’t the only snow chance in my forecast…read on). Lows Tuesday night should be in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), with a west wind diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Note: if the disturbance arrives during the daytime hours Wednesday, instead of Tuesday night when it’s cooler, then some rain could mix in with the snow.

Any of the aforementioned snow should end early Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Becoming windy on Friday, with snow showers possible, especially in the morning. It’ll be a wind chilly day, with near steady temperatures in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks absolutely spectacular, with mostly sunny skies both days, and highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Start planning now to get out and enjoy!

Don’t forget that was go back onto Daylight Saving Time this weekend! Saturday night before you go to bed, set your clocks AHEAD one hour, or you’ll be late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep. But we also shift an hour of daylight into our evening, which we all love once summer gets here.