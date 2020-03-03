Metro Detroit weather: Smattering of snow Wednesday morning, weekend outlook

DETROIT – A sprinkle of rain and a smattering of snow, will all be coming our way in the next 24 hours. It should have minimal impacts on us. Meanwhile, the weekend keeps looking better.

Evening Showers

A wave will be moving through this evening, triggering a few showers. Some of us will have to swipe the wipers a few times during the drive home. But any rain will be gone by 7-8 PM, leaving us with dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will stay above freezing in much of the Metro and South Zones as we head into Wednesday.

Snow Inches North

The pocket of snow we had been tracking for Wednesday morning has oozed farther north in some of the latest model runs. Now it looks like much of the area can expect snow showers, at least south of I-69. These should develop toward the end of the morning commute and hang around at least through lunch. Accumulations should be minimal at best. Less than an inch will fall, and even less of that will stick. So don't expect much in the way of covered ground, let alone streets.

Snow forecast. (WDIV)

More Rain/Snow Friday

Colder temperatures arrive Friday, along with another shot of snow. But the system starts as rain Thursday evening into the overnight hours. That will eventually change to snow, but the amounts will be even less than what we'll see Wednesday. Scattered snow showers will wrap up by noon. And then we're looking good for the weekend.

Weekend Improves

We were already banking on a beautiful weekend. But now it looks even warmer. Expect plenty of sunshine both days. Saturday's highs will reach the mid 40s. And highs Sunday should hit the mid 50s. The only drawback to the weekend will be gusty winds. But with these temperatures, I think a lot of us will take that trade.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward before you head to bed Saturday night.