Metro Detroit weather: Cold, wet end to workweek

DETROIT – The morning wintry mix was less than impressive, and it is moving through Southern Ontario and out of Metro Detroit for the rest of the day.

We will actually battle back into some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s and a pesky breeze WSW 6-16 gusting 15-25 mph at times this afternoon and early evening.

Skies will generally clear out allowing for some cooler numbers headed here overnight.

Thursday

We will wake up Thursday to temperatures in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens early on. The first half of the day looks very nice with some sun early and increasing clouds throughout the day.

Our Thursday wet weather chances increase as a cool front approaches mid afternoon and brings mainly rain due to temps in the mid 40s again tomorrow. Those breezes will be very similar to today but will be manageable.

Rain chances begin mid to late afternoon into the early evening, and a few spots in our North Zone will see a few wet snowflakes flying too.

Friday

Friday morning is cool in the upper 20s to low 30s, and cool enough for any lingering moisture to fall as light, scattered snow showers during the morning drive. Then, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs around Metro Detroit in the mid 30s to near 40F.

Weekend

The weekend looks great with mid 40s and sun Saturday, and low to mid 50s with sun Sunday with gusty, warming winds. Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time starts officially at 2 a.m. Sunday (March 8) as we lose that hour of sleep and get rewarded with later daylight hours.

