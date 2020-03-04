Metro Detroit weather: Snow heading our way

A compact upper level disturbance will pass just south of the state line this morning and bring a batch of snow, possibly mixed with rain, to parts of our area. Specifically, most of the high-resolution models have the snow approaching toward the tail end of the morning rush hour, and affecting areas mainly south of 8 Mile. Since temperatures will be above freezing, I don’t expect any accumulation on roads, although a dusting certainly can’t be ruled out on elevated surfaces, such as mailboxes, patio furniture, etc. The snow will be gone by noon, and sunshine will gradually develop this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with southwest winds becoming west at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny to start our Thursday, but clouds will increase and rain showers are possible late in the day (possibly affecting the afternoon rush hour…it’ll be close). Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are likely Thursday night ahead of an approaching cold front, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Once the Thursday night cold front is off to our east, it will become windy on Friday with snow showers possible. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), combined with that wind, means that Friday will be a pretty raw, wintry day. But wait…just wait: the payoff is our upcoming weekend!

Weekend Update

Everything remains on track for a fantastic weekend, with sunshine both days, and highs Saturday in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). By the way, if we do manage to hit 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, it’ll be our first 60-degree day since October 29th!

Don’t forget that was go back onto Daylight Saving Time this weekend! Saturday night before you go to bed, set your clocks AHEAD one hour, or you’ll be late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep. But we also shift an hour of daylight into our evening, which we all love once summer gets here.