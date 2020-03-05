Metro Detroit weather: A taste of winter on the way

Clear skies overnight will transition to sunny skies as we start our Thursday work day. Some clouds may appear this afternoon (although we’ll still have some sunshine), with rain showers approaching our West Zone by late afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), with a south wind developing at 7 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Scattered rain showers are possible through about 10:00 or 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, and then we’ll get a break before some snow showers move in later at night. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph.

We regress back to some wintry weather on Friday, as snow showers continue through the morning, and it becomes windy…a north wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph is likely. Temperatures won’t budge much, and remain in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) all day, with wind chills in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Skies clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Fabulous Weekend !

The weekend continues to look amazing, with a ton of sun both days. Highs Saturday in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) with very light wind, and highs Sunday in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) with an afternoon breeze developing.

Don’t forget that we go back onto Daylight Saving Time this weekend! Saturday night before you go to bed, set your clocks AHEAD one hour, or you’ll be late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep. But we also shift an hour of daylight into our evening, which we all love once summer gets here.