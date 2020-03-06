Metro Detroit weather: Cold Friday, warmer weekend

DETROIT – There’s a little taste of winter still in the air this Friday afternoon and evening as the crisp air and gusty winds keep pumping into Metro Detroit.

That means low to mid 30s will feel like low 20s due to these breezes from the North 10-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph. We cannot rule out sporadic power outages from winds strong enough to knock down some tree limbs here and there. Two hands on the wheel too because the wind gusts will move you or the high profile vehicle next to you swaying in the wind.

The early afternoon wintry mix fades by 1 or 2pm, and skies will clear gradually later this afternoon and evening.

Weekend forecast

Clear skies overnight will keep us chilly through Saturday morning as we dip down to the lower 20s by sunrise tomorrow. The sunshine Saturday helps highs hit the mid 40s through the afternoon with sunshine and a few midday high clouds.

The winds are lighter tomorrow NW turning SW 5-12 mph. Sunday is as Spring-Like as it gets with highs flirting with 60F under sunny skies and warming winds SSW 10-20 mph.

Next week

We should get through the first half of the day Monday on the dry side and we have another shot at hitting 60F to start next work and school week. But, clouds will be filling in through the afternoon and rain moves into Metro Detroit through the late afternoon. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 50s before the showers, so it’s all rain. Tuesday morning will still be quite wet as a cool front moves through.

Temps Tuesday will be in the lower 50s after morning rain, and then 30s and 40s on Wednesday with some moisture around creating rain and snow chances. Stay tuned!

Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android