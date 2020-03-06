Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers today, chance at 60° this weekend

Good Friday morning! There are light, scattered rain and snow showers around Metro Detroit which will slow you down as you hit the roads this morning. Most roads are a bit slippery too, but don’t worry about any intense rain or snow. Temps are in the mid 30s as you head out and about this morning, and the scattered wintry mix will come and go through lunchtime or the early afternoon today. Conditions begin to dry mid afternoon as highs may hit 40F midday, dropping a little into the mid and upper 30s through most of the afternoon as gusty winds begin to pick up. The cold and wind will be the bigger weather story today with winds WNW 10-20 mph gusting 30-35 mph at times keeping wind chills in the 20s all day long.

We did save the best for last, warming nicely this weekend with beautiful Spring-like skies both days. We will be chilly early Saturday as temps dip into the upper teens to low 20s under clear skies. It’s all uphill from there as highs head back into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds NW to SW 5-13 mph. Sunday is the day we take a shot at 60F. And the warming winds SW 10-20 mph will help that cause along with more sunshine, at least through the mid afternoon. We’ll see some high clouds stream in ahead of some rain coming Monday.

We should get through the first half of the day Monday on the dry side as rain moves into Metro Detroit through the mid afternoon. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 50s before the showers, so it’s all rain. Tuesday morning will still be quite wet as a cool front moves through. Temps Tuesday will be in the lower 50s after morning rain, and then 30s and 40s on Wednesday with some moisture around creating rain and snow chances. Stay tuned! Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

