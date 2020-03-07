Metro Detroit weather: Becoming brighter, milder Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Sunshine re-emerges, today, with a mild trend returning for the weekend. It will be warmer with more sun, Sunday. Clouds and rain return, early next week, but temps remain well above freezing (even at night).

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Great weather for a walk outdoors without having to layer-up so much or getting back in to walking or biking.

Sunset is at 6:31 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temps will be near 40 degrees. We’ll have dry weather for families going to and from Little Caesars Arena for the 7:00 p.m. ET, Detroit Pistons game against the Utah Jazz.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Daylight saving time begins tonight. We spring forward one hour, and the best time to move our clocks ahead is before going to bed. Also, it’s an excellent time to change the batteries in alarms and smoke detectors.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will feel like spring with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Rain arrives Monday, but it remains warm. The drops start falling in the afternoon as morning lows in the 40s rise to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will have morning rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy as the day progresses with afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chillier with scattered rain. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

