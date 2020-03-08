Metro Detroit weather: Chilly conditions as we spring forward 1 hour, Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Saturday night goes from cool to chilly as we spring forward 1 hour. Tomorrow will be warmer, breezy and bright. Some rain returns early next week.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. It remains dry for the last Saturday for ice skating at the ice rink in Campus Martius. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Daylight saving time begins tonight. We spring forward one hour, and the best time to move our clocks ahead is before going to bed. Also, it’s an excellent time to change the batteries in alarms and smoke detectors.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. It will feel like spring with highs in the middle and upper 50s. A southwesterly wind blows at 9 to 19 mph.

Rain arrives Monday, but it remains warm. The drops start falling in the afternoon as morning lows in the 40s rise to the upper 50s.

Tuesday will have morning rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy as the day progresses with afternoon temps in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chillier with scattered rain. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

