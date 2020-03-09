Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunday night with increasing clouds

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

We will have increasing clouds that will keep temperatures at bay overnight. Monday will have sun and clouds with rain late. Weather will help voters get to the polls Primary Day, Tuesday.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Monday becomes cloudy with rain on the way. Temperature still reach the 50s during the day across all of Southeast Michigan. Plus the thermometer remains above freezing and raindrops start to fall during the afternoon rush-hour and Monday night.

Tuesday morning will be wet with morning showers. Tuesday afternoon will be drier and mild. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Remember to grab your umbrellas and rain gear in the morning before going out to vote. Mother nature helps you head to the polls in the afternoon, as well.

Wednesday will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be near freezing with a few raindrops and snowflakes. Scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday afternoon with highs around 45°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be near 50°F.

Friday has a chance of showers, but temperatures in the afternoon will be near 50°F, again.

