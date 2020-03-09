Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain possible at end of another warm day

DETROIT – We are heading for 60 degrees this afternoon as the milky sunshine sneaks through the clouds this Monday afternoon, and it will be the second day in a row if we make it. Warming winds SW 10-20 will be gusting 20-30 mph this afternoon with a few isolated rain showers possible later this afternoon and evening.

Our rain chances get a big boost this evening and overnight as a big slug of wet weather moves our way from the south and west for the rest of today. Again, most of us stay dry until about 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Monday.

Moderate to heavy showers will be sliding through the area tonight and overnight with a random rumble of thunder or two, but no big storms.

Tuesday

The rain will stick around through the morning commute Tuesday, so watch out for pooling and ponding on the roads as you head out first thing tomorrow. It’s our big Primary Day in Michigan Tuesday, and those morning showers will be a bit of a nuisance for us all.

We will start to dry out through the lunch hour and may get back into some sunshine mid afternoon with highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday

Cooler air arrives Wednesday and a small disturbance in the skies will bring some scattered snow showers to Metro Detroit mid morning, changing to light rain showers during the midday and afternoon.

Temps are in the 30s all morning, and only sneaking into the lower 40s through the afternoon.

Thursday and the weekend

We will likely see a few rain showers again on Thursday afternoon as highs take aim at 50 degrees once again.

We will be a bit dryer Friday through your upcoming weekend.

Model data is hinting at a few morning flakes Sunday, but nothing big expected right now.

