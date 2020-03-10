Metro Detroit weather: Flakes in the forecast

DETROIT – Election day chill will turn into snow chances Wednesday. Temperatures rebound a bit before the weekend, but getting the 60s back before spring looks very unlikely.

Flakes In The Forecast

Our next chance of precipitation will be rain and snow on Wednesday. By late morning, we'll start watching a few snow showers move into the West Zone. But they will quickly fall apart as they try to advance east. South Zone locations may get a few raindrops before lunch.

Many locations, especially those on the east side may get nothing at all.

Staying Seasonable

Average highs this time of year are in the mid 40s. Most of the forecast through early next week will be close to those numbers. Our warmest day will likely be Thursday, but that will only take us to the mid 50s.

Then we’re back to the 40s for Friday through Monday. Morning lows will dip below freezing on most days for a few hours. Normal lows are in the upper 20s.

Dry & Cool Weekend

We've had pretty good luck with our weekends lately. The best thing we can say about our next one is that it will be dry with more sun than clouds. Temperatures will peak into the low-and-mid 40s.

There will be a snowmaker just to our south. Some models are suggesting the South Zone could get some snow showers on Saturday night. But it looks like most of us will miss out on that.

