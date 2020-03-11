Metro Detroit weather: A few flakes, a few drops

The clear skies we went to bed with Tuesday night have been replaced by clouds and, during the day, some of those clouds will leak. Scattered, light rain and snow showers will approach our West Zone toward the morning rush hour, and the rest of us have the chance for a few drops and flakes through the remainder of the morning. This will be very light stuff, and perhaps we get some damp pavement out of the deal before everything diminishes this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with a southeast wind developing at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:36 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, but noticeably milder with highs in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius).

A solid band of showers crosses the area Thursday night ahead of a strong cold front. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday night rain should be gone by the Friday morning rush hour, and the day ahead will be dry. However, it will be quite windy behind that cold front, and temperatures by afternoon will only be in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Update

The large, sprawling Canadian high pressure area I’ve been talking about the past few days still looks locked and loaded to keep the next weather system to our south and, hence, keep us dry for the weekend. That system passes by Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, so some cloud cover may spread northward across the state line into our South Zone but, again, we remain dry. Clouds then move out and give us a sun-filled Sunday. Highs both days in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).