Metro Detroit weather: Light showers, cold front moving in

DETROIT – Approaching rain and snow is losing out in most of Metro Detroit to dry air.

That being said, there are a few lighter showers still out there and they too will move east through Ontario through 1-2pm. Those of us who saw a bit of this wintry mix will see less and less of it through the afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy to partly sunny possibly with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and winds SSE 5-10 mph and that means it will feel a few degrees cooler especially on the east side with those lighter winds blowing from the big lakes.

Thursday forecast

We will awake to mostly cloudy skies Thursday with morning temps mainly in the mid 30s and dry conditions all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The clouds will temporarily fade late morning into the afternoon, and that means a mostly sunny Metro Detroit with high temps heading back into the low 50s at least. The winds will pick up SE 5-15 gusting 15-23 mph at times, and this will keep east siders a little cooler once again. A cold front will be moving swiftly through the Great Lakes Region overnight into your Friday.

Friday and beyond

Scattered rain and thundershowers will move ahead of a cold front between midnight and 5am Friday. Those showers are gone by sunrise and we’ll spend most of the day in sunshine and lower 40s. The weekend will be nice and dry but on the cooler side in the 30s to low and mid 40s. It’s early but the models show showers in the area again come St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday.

