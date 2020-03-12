Metro Detroit weather: Hoping for break from clouds before temperatures drop

DETROIT – We’ve had a low, gray cloud deck blanketing the area this morning. Most high resolution computer models suggest that at least a few breaks are possible by mid to late afternoon.

That sun (if we get it), combined with a milder air mass moving in ahead of tonight’s cold front, will push temperatures into the mid-50s (12 degrees Celsius), although a southeast wind at 7 to 12 mph will have something to say about that: Those on the east-side near the big lakes will be much cooler.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:49 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:37 p.m.

Clouds increase this evening, and it remains mild initially ahead of the cold front. Although a few widely scattered, light showers are possible this evening, the best chance for showers is between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Once the front passes by, the showers move out, the wind picks up, temperatures drop sharply, and clouds start to break up. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Wind initially shifting from the southeast to south, and then to the west after the front moves through, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

After a partly cloudy start to the day, mostly sunny, windy and cold on Friday (if you remember last Friday, this Friday will be similar). Temperatures perhaps go up a few degrees into the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) in the afternoon, but wind chills will be in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) due to a gusty west wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Weekend update

The weekend forecast has remained stable all week long, and there are no changes today: a large dome of Canadian high pressure sliding southeastward from the Saskatchewa /Manitoba region will keep the next weather system to our south and our weekend dry.

A broken deck of mid or high level clouds may be overhead on Saturday, but Sunday should be mostly sunny. Saturday and Saturday night will be a great time to watch the radar on the free Local4Casters weather app, as the precipitation slides eastward just south of the state line! Highs both days in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).