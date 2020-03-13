Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly, brisk Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

It remains brisk but mostly clear going into this evening. Overnight remains dry, and it gets colder. More sun and clouds are on tap for both Saturday and Sunday. It remains chilly, but warmer weather is just around the corner, again.

Friday evening will be mostly clear, chilly and remain brisk. Temperatures will be near 40°F with the wind blowing at 10 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Because of this, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunset is at 7:38 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and colder. Bring your pets and potter plans back and doors as of the mercury falls to the 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:46 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a few peeks of sunshine, but the temperature will muster to rise to the low 40s. It will be less breezy.

Also, Saturday is Pi Day! Pi is the number you remember with fondness or fear from geometry class. It is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and diameter. The value is 3.14, which is similar to Saturday’s date, 3/14. Hopefully this will inspire the mathematician within yourself or within your household and open the door to careers in math, like meteorology.

Sunday becomes mostly sunny, but coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still needed to stay warm outdoors. It will be quite chilly with highs in the low 40s, again.

The Detroit area sees higher temperatures on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny as the temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50°F.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! There will be a chance of showers, but it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier, but it remains mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower middle 50s.

