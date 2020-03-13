Metro Detroit weather: Scattered light rain overnight, then brighter and breezy Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown!

Skies are overcast, and it’s getting cooler tonight. Temps stay above freezing, and that’s key because precipitation will be on the way. It will be scattered, light and wet (not snowy or ice). Sunshine returns, Friday with chillier conditions.

Thursday night will be cloudy with scattered rain showers after 10 p.m. ET and closer to midnight. Showers diminish by morning. The wet weather is ahead of a cold front bringing chillier weather overnight. Lows will be in the middle and upper 30s by dawn.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m. ET.

Friday will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, but it will be chilly and windy. Highs will be mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s most of the day. Grab your windbreakers, hats, scarves and gloves.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright and remain chilly. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny each day. Highs will be in the low 40s each day.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, as well. It remains cool to chilly with a slight bounce-back in temps. The mercury will rise to the upper 40s on Tuesday and low 50s on Wednesday.

It will be milder Wednesday, too. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

