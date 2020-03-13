Metro Detroit weather: Wet weather moves out, cool weekend ahead

Good Friday morning! We had some lighter rain showers move through overnight, but most of the wet weather is moving east with just a little drizzle possible through 5 or 6 a.m. The roads are a bit slippery, but conditions are improving and the winds are going to be gusty which also helps to dry conditions. Skies will be filled with clouds this morning, but more and more sunshine will be sneaking through after 9 or 10 a.m., and we should be into mostly sunny skies most of the afternoon with high temps hanging in the mid 40s. The Friday winds will be cranking WSW 10-25 mph gusting 25-35 mph at times so keep two hands on the wheel and watch for blowing debris. With that breeze, it will feel like the 20s and 30s most of the day.

The weekend starts out on the cool side and both mornings this weekend will see temps down in the mid to upper 20s with more cloud cover expected Saturday. Skies will become mostly cloudy by mid morning tomorrow and highs will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s with winds NNW 5-10 mph. Sunday afternoon will be much brighter and calm, but highs again will struggle to get any warmer than low 40s.

Monday looks very nice next week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, and then we’re back into the 50s on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. Our latest computer model data now keeps conditions dry Tuesday and Wednesday, and the next chance for rain slides in on Thursday. Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android