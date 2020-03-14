Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly with a chance of snow after nightfall

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Clouds start to lower and thicken toward sunset. It remains chilly with snow creeping in to area neighborhoods, tonight. Sunshine returns, Sunday, with chilly conditions. The thermometer rises a bit higher afterward, and spring begins Thursday night.

Happy pi day, too! Pi is the number you remember with fondness or fear from geometry class. It is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and diameter. The value is 3.14, which is similar to Saturday’s date, 3/14. Hopefully this will inspire the mathematician within yourself or within your household and open the door to careers in math, like meteorology.

Saturday evening will be cloudy. There’s a slight chance of flurries and scattered light snow due to a storm system to our south and west. As families sit down to dinner, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunset will be at 7:39 p.m. ET.

Saturday night remains cloudy with a chance of flurries and light snow, especially south of I-94 (closer to the Ohio border). Remember to bring your pets and potted plants back and doors. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunday will be just as chilly but sunnier. Under crystal blue skies, afternoon temperatures will reach the low 40s.

Greater temperatures return Monday. Skies will be sunny again with daytime temperatures near 50°F.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! Skies will be partly sunny with the slightest chance of a raindrop, and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and mostly to partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the lower middle 50s.

Spring begins Thursday night at 11:49 with the spring equinox!

