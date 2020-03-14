Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday with clouds and sun

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

The weekend will be chilly, but the weather will be calm. It will not be as windy as Friday. We will see some sunshine Saturday, and a lot more Sunday. Higher temperatures arrive early next week. Spring starts late next week.

Happy pi day, too! Pi is the number you remember with fondness or fear from geometry class. It is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and diameter. The value is 3.14, which is similar to Saturday’s date, 3/14. Hopefully this will inspire the mathematician within yourself or within your household and open the door to careers in math, like meteorology.

Saturday morning will be cold with partly to mostly cloudy skies. People who go outside will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm. It will be dry on area roads, and temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:46 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will be chilly with highs in the low 40s. Any breeze will make it feel like it’s in the 30s.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. As families sit down to dinner, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunset will be at 7:39 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cold with mostly clear skies. Remember to bring your pets and potted plants back in doors. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunday will be just as chilly but sunnier. Under crystal blue skies, afternoon temperatures will reach the low 40s.

Greater temperatures return Monday. Skies will be sunny again with daytime temperatures near 50°F.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! Skies will be partly sunny with the slightest chance of a raindrop, and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and mostly to partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the lower middle 50s.

Spring begins Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. with the spring equinox!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!