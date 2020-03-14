Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder under partly cloudy skies Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

Remember to bring your pets and potted plants indoors tonight. It becomes colder but remains dry overnight. Still chilly Saturday and Sunday with Sunday as the brighter day of the two. Higher temps return early next week, and spring begins late next week.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and colder -- the mercury falls to the 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:46 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a few peeks of sunshine, but the temperature will muster to rise to the low 40s. It will be less breezy.

Also, Saturday is Pi Day! Pi is the number you remember with fondness or fear from geometry class. It is the ratio between a circle’s circumference and diameter. The value is 3.14, which is similar to Saturday’s date, 3/14. Hopefully this will inspire the mathematician within yourself or within your household and open the door to careers in math, like meteorology.

Sunday becomes mostly sunny, but coats, hats, scarves and gloves will still needed to stay warm outdoors. It will be quite chilly with highs in the low 40s again.

The Detroit area sees higher temperatures on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny as the temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50°F.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! There will be a chance of showers, but it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier, but it remains mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower middle 50s.

Spring begins Thursday night at 11:49 with the spring equinox!

