Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunnier skies Sunday with a seasonable chill

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

After a little snow Friday night, skies clear out nicely for Sunday. The morning will be cold. The afternoon will be chilly, but seasonable. Higher than average temperatures arrive, Monday and Tuesday. Spring begins, mild or not, Thursday night.

Sunday morning goes from mostly cloudy to mostly clear by breakfast time. Temperatures start in the upper 20s with some slippery spots, especially north and south of the Motor City, after some early morning scattered snow.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 45 degrees, which is average for this time a year. Great weather for a drive or a walk through the park or along the water.

Sunday evening will be fair and colder. Temperatures will be in the 30s at dinner time.

Sunset is at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Furnaces will be running again, as outdoor temperatures fall to the low and middle 20s. Some wind chills will be in the teens by morning.

Monday will be milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! Clouds return, but temperatures still make it to 50 degrees or slightly more. Morning sprinkles and scattered light rain are possible.

Wednesday will be brighter but chillier, again. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday will be warmer in the afternoon with temperatures back in the 50s. Spring starts with the equinox at 11:49 p.m. ET.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!