Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow Saturday night, sunnier Sunday

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Radar shows snowflakes trying to make it to the ground, Saturday night, and some will succeed. It becomes colder overnight. Sunday becomes sunnier and remains chilly. Higher temps arrive Monday and Tuesday, and spring begins (mild weather or cold), Thursday night!

Saturday night remains cloudy with a chance of flurries and light snow, especially south of I-94 (closer to the Ohio border). Remember to bring your pets and potted plants back and doors. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Sunday will be just as chilly but sunnier. Under crystal blue skies, afternoon temperatures will reach the low 40s.

Greater temperatures return Monday. Skies will be sunny again with daytime temperatures near 50°F.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! Skies will be partly sunny with the slightest chance of a raindrop, and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and mostly to partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the lower middle 50s.

Spring begins Thursday night at 11:49 with the spring equinox!

