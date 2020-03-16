Metro Detroit Weather: Clear skies as it becomes colder Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Under the stars, temperatures drop across Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Monday goes from cold to milder weather with a fair amount of sun, especially in the morning. After more warmer-than-average weather on St. Patrick’s Day, spring begins just before week’s end.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Furnaces will be running, again, as outdoor temps fall to the low and mid 20s. Some wind chills in the teens by morning.

Monday will be milder with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday! Clouds return, but temps still make it to 50 degrees or slightly more. Morning sprinkles and scattered light rain are possible.

Wednesday will be brighter but chillier, again. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday will be warmer with afternoon temps back in the 50s. Spring starts with the equinox at 11:49 p.m. ET.

