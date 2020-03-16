Metro Detroit weather: Clouds move in as wind gusts arrive for St. Patrick’s Day

DETROIT – We will see a little more of that milky sunshine Monday afternoon around Metro Detroit, but the trend is more and more clouds pouring in for the rest of the day.

Highs will hit the mid-40s with winds SE/SW 5-10 mph and only slightly cooler on the east side. Some of the clouds will try to leak on us later Monday night, but only a few light, scattered rain showers possible after 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Parts of our North Zone in The Thumb could see a few flakes flying overnight without any consequences.

Tuesday

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone! Tuesday will be the opposite of Monday, because we’ll start with the clouds and get more and more sunshine through the afternoon.

We will start in the low to mid-30s, and then once the clouds clear, we will likely see highs of 50 degrees or warmer in some spots.

The winds will be cranking at times, unfortunately, SW 7-17 and gusting to 25 mph, keeping it feeling a bit cooler.

Wednesday

Wednesday will start dry as clouds flow in midday and our highs will only hit the mid to maybe upper 40s as a result.

Rain chances will be greatest in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday, and we could get a nice little soaking from that next system coming at us.

Thursday

We have another chance for rain Thursday afternoon with a warm front moving through, so temps will be in the upper 40s to near 50F, and then warming late as the rain passes through.

Computer model data is hinting at upper 50s and low 60s in Metro Detroit Thursday, but it looks like those numbers come in late.

Don’t forget, the Vernal Equinox, or the official start of spring is at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Friday

We will have lingering rain Friday morning, and then afternoon sunshine brings us all into the lower 60s with warm winds whipping all day.

Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

Track the radar: