Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warmer temps, rain coming after chilly start to week

DETROIT – Despite our chilly start to the week, we've got some balmy numbers waiting by week's end. And we may get a few rumbles of thunder to go along with that.

Rain chances with rumbles

Showers will be around in spots this afternoon and early evening. Then we'll be dry until Wednesday. That will bring solid, widespread rain to the area. But another soaker moves in Thursday that could bring some thunder with it. We're not anticipating anything strong or severe. Just don't be surprised to hear a few rumbles at that system moves through. Rain will linger through much of the day Friday, too.

Total rain amounts for the week will top one inch in most areas. We're running a half-inch below normal for the month, but nearly an inch above normal for the year.

Temps soar

High temperatures will be at or above normal for the remainder of the work week. Normal highs are still in the mid 40s. That's what we can expect Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday will get us into the 60s before crashing over the weekend. Remember, those days will bring us likely rain chances so they won't be as beautiful as the numbers would otherwise suggest.

Dry weekend

Saturday and Sunday will be our coolest days in the next ten. Highs Saturday won’t get out of the 30s. Sunday, we’ll finish in the mid 40s, which will be slightly below normal by then. Expect plenty of sunshine for both days.