Weather roller coaster week ahead for Metro Detroit

Get ready for some weather whiplash, as we’ll have plenty of ups and downs over the week ahead…

We will start our Monday with plenty of sunshine, then clouds will steadily increase through the day. A few showers are possible by late afternoon, but more of us likely won’t see one than will. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Wind shifting from the east to the south, at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:42 p.m. Notice that our days and nights are now nearly twelve hours each…that’s no surprise since the vernal equinox (astronomical start of spring) occurs this Thursday!

Cloudy Monday night with a couple of rain showers around, possibly a few snow flakes well to the north. But again, many more of us will remain dry overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

After a cloudy start Tuesday, the sun will come out by afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday evening, following by partly cloudy skies later at night. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with rain likely by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday starts dry, and possibly with a few peeks of sun. But the next storm system approaches with rain by late afternoon. However, a warm front will cross the area this time, winds will increase from the south or southwest, and temps will zoom to near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain and possibly even a thunderstorm are possible Thursday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Breezy with showers on Friday, and highs again near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), although temps could fall during the afternoon depending upon the timing of a cold front coming through.

Weekend Outlook

Cold, Canadian high pressure will dominate this weekend, insuring that we’ll be dry. However, it won’t be as warm as you’d probably like. Saturday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be breezy, too…adding to the chill.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with light wind, and highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).