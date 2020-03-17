Metro Detroit weather: Wacky week ahead

We’ll start our Tuesday with a few sprinkles…possibly a couple of very light showers…but those will be quickly on the wane as drier air works its way in behind an approaching cold front. Clouds will quickly move out this afternoon, so grab the sunglasses if heading out early this morning as you’ll need them later. Highs around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be a little breezy with a west-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:43 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday evening, then clouds increase after midnight. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), with wind diminishing to calm air.

Any filtered sunshine Wednesday morning will quickly fade, with rain developing by mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). East wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Rain is likely at least during the first half of Wednesday night, with partial clearing toward Thursday morning. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

After a dry start Thursday, rain once again moves in by late afternoon as a warm front approaches. Afternoon temperatures should rise into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) but, once that warm front passes by, those temps will soar to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) Thursday night.

Showers and even some thunderstorms are possible Thursday night, with temps holding near 60 degrees all night long!

Showers should persist the first half of Friday, followed by at least partial sunshine developing Friday afternoon. Temperatures near 60 degrees initially will fall sharply behind a strong midday cold front and, by late afternoon, may crash all the way into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), as winds increase through the day. Now THAT’S some serious weather whiplash!

Weekend Outlook

No changes to the weekend forecast, as cold Canadian high pressure will keep us mostly sunny all weekend long. Highs Saturday only in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius)…with a breeze making it feel even colder. The lighter wind and near 40 degree temperatures (5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday will feel much nicer than it will Saturday.