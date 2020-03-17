Metro Detroit weather: Warming up with thunderstorm chances

DETROIT – Not a bad finish Tuesday, but we'll do even better by the end of the work week... at least in the temperature department. Unfortunately, that mild air is coming with good rain chances and some thunder, too.

Quick Cooldown

Sunshine was welcome on Tuesday afternoon, but those same clear skies will allow temperatures to really chill out tonight. So lows will return to the mid 20s with light winds. Even with some early sunshine Wednesday, daytime highs will stop in the upper 40s. Clouds come in during the afternoon which will lead to our first shot of rain.

Wet Wednesday Finish

Showers develop in the early evening Wednesday. Those will linger until just after midnight. Rain amounts will be fairly light. Expect a quarter-inch or less. Clouds remain through the day on Thursday. And we'll stay dry until our second shot of rain arrives on Thursday.

Rocky Start To Spring

Rain on Thursday will be heavier and start earlier. Expect showers with thunder and some strong wind gusts that will last until mid-evening. We may get a bit of break before the core of the system arrives closer to midnight. Warm air surges northward, which will boost temperatures during the late evening and overnight. So thunder is possible again with the overnight rain. Right now, the severe weather will likely stay to our south. But there will be a lot of dynamics to watch with this system.

Severe outlook. (March 17, 2020) (WDIV)

Calm Weekend

Everything settles down for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will be much cooler. After Thursday and Friday highs in the 60s, Saturday finishes in the 30s, Sunday will only be slightly milder with highs in the low 40s.