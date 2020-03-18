Metro Detroit weather: Tracking chance for thunderstorms, rain this week

DETROIT – Metro Detroit will get some rain Wednesday night, and even more of it will arrive Thursday, brining along gusty thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the 60s will still make an appearance, but it won’t be when most of us are expecting them.

Rain through midnight

Wednesday evening’s rain will be primarily south of M-59, so North Zone locations won’t see much of it. Even the places that do get wet will see a quarter-inch or less of rainfall.

There won’t be thunderstorms Wednesday -- just rain. Clouds will exit after midnight, especially in the North and West zones, where fog will start to appear by Thursday.

Storms possible Thursday

Thursday will start dry, but rain will arrive in the afternoon. It will be heavier at times, with gusty winds.

The severe threat should stay to our south, mostly. Parts of the South and West zones are now included in the marginal risk category.

With strong winds just above the surface, we could see a wind gust near 60 mph, but again, it’s a very slim chance, and mostly confined to the southwest corner of the area.

A look at the potential storm threat Thursday night. (WDIV)

There’s still a chance of thunderstorms after midnight, but many of us will be dry.

A cold front will end rain chances by late morning Friday. There just won’t be much activity during the morning hours.

Sneaky warm

We’ll see the biggest surge of warm air late Thursday night. Temperatures will rise into the 60s while most of us are sleeping.

Expect those warm numbers to stick around for the first half of Friday, but when the cold front passes through around lunch, temperatures will crash into the 30s by early evening.

Sunny weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday still look dry with plenty of sunshine. But Friday’s cold air will persist. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees both days.

