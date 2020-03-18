Metro Detroit weather: Wild changes on the way

Our quiescent weather pattern is about to come crashing to a halt, as the jet stream maneuvers into a position that will bring a very active two days of weather into the area. Today will start dry, but rain will move in by late afternoon. This morning’s high-resolution computer models suggest that the best chance for rain is south of M-59. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Rain ends before midnight Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). North wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday begins dry, but rain once again moves into the area by late afternoon. This time, however, the rain will be ahead of a strong warm front, so some thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will rise into the low to mid 50s, but wait: there’s more to come. Once that warm front moves north of the area Thursday evening, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), and remain there all night. More rain and thunderstorms are possible, with some stronger wind gusts possible even with just showers due to strong winds aloft.

We wake up Friday morning to low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) with showers and a few thunderstorms. Then, a strong cold front crosses the area during the morning hours. The rain will move out and temperatures will crash to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon…and even colder in the northern half of the area.

Weekend Update

Still no changes to the weekend forecast: Canadian high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine, although it will also bring a noticeably colder air mass. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Saturday will be a little breezy…particularly in the morning…so Sunday will be the more comfortable of the two weekend days.