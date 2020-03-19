Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers, storms Thursday evening and overnight as spring begins

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown!

As raindrops fall, temperatures rise when dinner is served through sleep-time. It will be warmer overnight, but temps take a tumble Friday. In addition, it becomes much windier over the next 24 hours. Although spring begins tonight, the first full weekend of the warmer season will feel like winter.

Rain crosses the Ohio border and overtakes Detroit and Southeast Michigan on Thursday evening. Temps will be in the 40s and rise to the 50s by sunset and afterward. A southeasterly wind will bring the higher temps, and wind speeds increase to 9 to 19 mph before midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times. There is a Marginal Risk (lowest on the risk scale) of strong to severe storms in western Washtenaw and western Monroe Counties and in Lenawee County.

The best chance of widespread, steady rain is before midnight.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Spring begins at 11:49 p.m. ET with the vernal equinox.

After midnight, scattered showers and storms are possible. Temps keep rising to the low 60s by dawn Friday.

Friday will be warm and damp in the morning. Temps start in the 60s through mid-morning.

After a cold front passes, it becomes drier but much colder. Temps will fall to the 40s by lunchtime. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. Temps will be in the 30s before sunset.

Saturday becomes mostly sunny, but it will be colder. Temps will be in the low 20s in the morning and only in the upper 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens, at times.

Heaters and furnaces will need to keep cranking Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny as temps rise to 40 degrees.

