Metro Detroit weather: Rain, thunderstorm chances this afternoon

DETROIT – Spring officially arrives at 11:49 p.m. today, and we will be on the lookout for some Spring storms right about that time.

Storm chances Thursday

The majority of your Thursday afternoon around Metro Detroit is mild with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. The winds will be picking up a little ESE 5-15 mph keeping a cooler feel about the area, and then the rain moves in. Like yesterday, the rain races in from the south and west and will hit the heart of Metro Detroit in the middle of the evening drive just after 5pm. Rain and thundershowers will be heavier than anything we saw yesterday from 5-10pm today.

The Storm Prediction Center has places areas west of US 23 and south of I-94 in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. That’s a weak risk but keep an eye to the skies late, late this evening and overnight. A warm front bringing the showers and storms will help temps hit 60F or warmer tonight and overnight.

Friday

Don’t forget that the risk for severe weather is overnight, so don’t be taken off guard. We will awake to low 60s and scattered thunderstorms early Friday and that will likely slow down the morning drive.

A cold front blasts through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario around lunchtime tomorrow, so our 60s won’t last long. In fact, we will feel those winds whipping WNW 10-25 gusting 30-40 mph as the front goes through, continuing in the afternoon.

Temps tumble through the 50s and land in the mid to upper 40s late in the afternoon and evening. Skies will gradually clear in the late afternoon and it will be windy but dryer after the morning storm threat.

Weekend

The weekend will be dry, but cooler with clear skies Saturday, waking up to temps in the low 20s warming into the mid and/or upper 30s. We expect a little more cloud cover Sunday but temps should warm into the low 40s. We’re back in the 50F range most of next week and will continue to look and feel very Spring-like around here. We hope everyone is staying safe, socially distant, and disinfected during these times of trouble.

