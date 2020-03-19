Metro Detroit weather: Wild next 24 hours

I’ve been telling you all week to be ready for this, and it’s now knocking on the door: big changes that will leave you talking about the weather by Friday afternoon.

Wednesday night’s rain is long gone, so we’ll be dry for the morning rush hour (at least for those of you not working from home). We may have a few breaks of morning sun, but those will be replaced by clouds this afternoon as the next weather system is quickly on the way. Showers and thunderstorms approach southwest Lenawee County around 4:00 p.m., and gradually spread northeast after that. Temperatures this afternoon will probably make it to around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph holding temps down…temporarily.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

A warm front – the front edge of a much warmer air mass – crosses the area this evening. As soon as the front moves through, temperatures will immediately soar into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and remain there all night long. Any shower or thunderstorm behind the warm front could produce a 60 mph wind gust, as winds aloft will be quite strong. Surface winds outside of any storms will blow from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

We wake up Friday morning to scattered showers and even possible thunderstorms. We’ll also wake up to very mild conditions, with humid low 60s (17 degrees Celsius) holding through mid-morning. However, a strong cold front – the front edge of a sharply colder air mass – crosses the area from west to east between 9:00 a.m. and noon. As soon as that front passes by, temperatures will immediately crash and fall to near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon. It’ll be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph certainly attainable, especially close to the time the cold front arrives. For those of you still commuting to work, it’ll be much colder when you come home in the late afternoon than when you left in the morning. Bring a jacket with you, and be the smart one in your office!

Skies clear out Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend forecast remains stable, with mostly sunny skies both days. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.