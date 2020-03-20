Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring begins with showers and higher temps overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown!

Spring starts. Rain has fallen and more will tonight. Temperatures will rise by dawn. Afterward, temps fall through Friday with blustery conditions. Spring’s first weekend will feel like winter with sunnier skies.

Thursday night remains damp with scattered showers. A warm front passes and temperatures increase. Overnight, temps go from 40s to 50s to low 60s.

Spring begins at 11:49 p.m. ET with the vernal equinox.

Friday will be warm and damp in the morning. Temps start in the 60s through mid-morning.

After a cold front passes, it becomes drier but much colder. Temps will fall to the 40s by lunchtime. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. Temps will be in the 30s before sunset.

Saturday becomes mostly sunny, but it will be colder. Temps will be in the low 20s in the morning and only in the upper 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens, at times.

Heaters and furnaces will need to keep cranking Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny as temps rise to 40 degrees.

