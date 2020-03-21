Metro Detroit weather forecast: First weekend of spring will feel like winter

DETROIT – Welcome to the first full weekend of spring, Motown!

Temperatures continue to decline overnight as skies clear and as the wind weakens. Saturday and Sunday will be brighter but colder than average. Some slippery weather arrives Monday before spring-like conditions return the rest of next week.

Saturday morning will have clouds leaving and breaking apart. As this happens, temperatures continue to drop before breakfast-time. Temperatures start in the low and middle 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny but much colder than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s (10 degrees or more above average) with the northeasterly breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

Sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cold with fair skies. Temperatures will be near freezing.

Saturday night will be much colder again, under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunday will be partly sunny and just about as chilly. Temperatures may be higher by only a few notches; near 40°F.

After spring’s first weekend, the first Monday of the season will go from cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of light rain and snow in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feel a little more like the new season. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on each day. Highs will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

