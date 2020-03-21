Metro Detroit weather forecast: Winter-like cold on spring’s first Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

Temperatures continue to decline overnight as skies clear and as the wind weakens. Saturday and Sunday will be brighter but colder than average. Some slippery weather arrives Monday before spring-like conditions return the rest of next week.

Friday night becomes colder with clearing skies. Heaters and furnaces will need to get cranking, and pets and some potted plants will need to be brought indoors as temperatures fall to the low 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens by Saturday morning.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Saturday becomes mostly sunny but much colder than average. Highs will be in the upper 30s with the northeasterly breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny and just about as chilly. Temperatures may be higher by only a few notches; near 40°F.

After springs first weekend, the first Monday of the season will go from cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of light rain and snow in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feel a little more like the new season. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on each day. Highs will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

