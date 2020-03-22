Metro Detroit weather forecast: Very cold but bright start to Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday of spring, Motown!

If feels like winter again in the morning, but we will have delightful sunshine nearly all day long. Temperatures will be slightly higher than yesterday. Clouds gather later tonight, and rain and snow showers are possible by early Monday morning at the latest. Much of the rest of the week will feel more like spring.

First, there is an amazing sight in the eastern sky just over an hour before sunrise. An excellent opportunity and activity for you and or your children. It will inspire the astronomer and planetary scientist in your house or in yourself. The planet mercury can be seen in the lower east sky between 5:30 a.m. at 6:30 a.m.

Sunday morning will be cold and mostly clear. Temperatures start low and middle 20s with wind chills in the teens. People going out for a morning run over to view the sky or both must wear a hat, gloves and a scarf to stay warm.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny. Temperatures will still be below average, but it won’t be as cold as Saturday. Highs will be just above 40°F, which is 5 to 10 degrees below average. The wind will blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a rain-snow mix developing after midnight. Early risers or anyone who needs to drive after midnight must be careful on slippery surfaces.

Monday will be slick in the morning with a wintry mix. Any raindrops or snowflakes change to rain showers during the morning. The afternoon will be drier and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be milder under probably sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Wednesday will have partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Thursday will be wet and cloudy but warmer. Highs will be near 60°F.

The sun returns on Friday with the thermometer reaching the low 50s.

