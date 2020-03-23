Metro Detroit weather: Flaky start, dry finish

Overnight snow accumulated one to two inches on your car if it was parked outside, so allow extra time to sweep that off if you have to go out early this morning. However, above-freezing pavement temperatures has mitigated most accumulation there. Any lingering snow (or light rain, which could mix in) will end this morning, with a few breaks of sun developing this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with some fog possible on the east side near the big lakes. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) with calm air.

Look for a sun and cloud mix on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). East-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

There’s a small shower chance early Wednesday, although most computer models this morning keep the moisture south of us. Regardless, clouds will start the day, with some sunshine building in during the afternoon. Highs back into the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with possible showers on Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a possible shower. Highs in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It looks as if we have a pretty good chance of rain on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Sunday may start with clouds, but we should get some afternoon sunshine, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).