Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures heading above normal, tracking weekend storms

DETROIT – Despite the fresh blanket of snow this weekend, temperatures are actually headed above normal. With the exception of Tuesday, every high in the 10 Day Forecast is in the 50s!

Sun Briefly Returns

We don’t have a ton of sun in the forecast this week. But some of it will arrive tomorrow, especially early. Temperatures start near freezing and rebound to the upper 40s. So, we’ll be close to making it 10 in a row for 50-degree highs, just not quite there. Clouds increase in the afternoon Tuesday. We may get some early sun Wednesday, but clouds will win out for the remainder of the week.

Weekend Brings Storms

The only decent shot of precipitation during the work week will be late Thursday into Friday. That leads to the main system, which should arrive over the weekend. And there might not be a break between them. Expect a good amount of rain Friday, through Saturday night. The exact location of the low will dictate our storm threat. Still way too early to flush that out, though.

Late March Warmth

Leading into those storm chances, the jet stream moves waaaaaayy up north, like into the south of end of Hudson Bay ... that’s in Canada, btw (by the way). So temperatures will have no trouble soaring into the 50s, possibly flirting with 60, depending on the cloud/rain situation. Wish we could pair the mild air with sunshine, but at least we’re getting one of the two.

Jet Stream graphic created on March 23, 2020. (WDIV)

Normal Milestone

As of Wednesday, our normal highs will be 50 degrees. March is the biggest mover when it comes to normals. On March 1, our normal high is 40. And by the 31st, it’s risen to 53. Spring hasn’t sprung yet, but it’s trying.