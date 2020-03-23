Metro Detroit weather: Wintry weather arriving Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Snow will advance across the area tonight with temperatures near the freezing mark. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible, Monday morning. The rest of Monday will be drier with temps rising way above freezing.

Sunday night will have snow showers arriving from the south. Before midnight, it will be rather snowy, but snow accumulation will be gradual. Visibility will be reduced, and it becomes slippery on sidewalks and streets.

Early Monday morning, snow converts to a snow-rain mix. Some melting occurs. A trace to an inch of snow will fall by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m. ET.

Monday will be slick in the morning with a wintry mix. Another trace to an inch of snow is possible. Any snowflakes change to rain showers during the morning. The afternoon will be drier and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be milder under probably sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Wednesday will have partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Thursday will be wet and cloudy but warmer. Highs will be near 60°F.

The sun returns on Friday with the thermometer reaching the low 50s.

