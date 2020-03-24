Metro Detroit weather: One more day of 40s, but then...

Parts of the area saw some clearing of the clouds overnight, but the emphasis will be on clouds today. That doesn’t mean that some of us won’t receive some sun (best chance is mid-to-late afternoon), but satellite imagery early this morning suggests mostly clouds. Highs should reach the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), although a developing light east wind will keep those of you near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron cooler...struggling to reach 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Today's sunrise is at 7:29 a.m., and today's sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

A few showers are possible Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers...although I suspect that more of the day will be dry than wet. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Showers return Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Showers increase on Friday...most likely in the afternoon. Highs drop back into the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The strongest storm system of the week hits on Saturday. Rain Friday night into Saturday is ahead of a warm front. Once that front pops north of us, temperatures should bounce to around 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). However, we won't have much time to enjoy it, as the cold front swings through later Saturday with another round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Sunday with some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Obviously, not a great-looking weekend, weather-wise. Start planning some indoor projects...